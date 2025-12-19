Darakshan Hassan Bhat

Women entrepreneurs in Kashmir are re-writing the story of strength, independence, and dignity. Generations of women in the valley were viewed primarily as caretakers of home and were expected to follow whatever decisions came from their fathers, brothers, or husbands. And their ambitions were often treated as secondary, something which should never rise above household responsibilities. But this trend is breaking as Kashmiri women step into entrepreneurship, proving that they are not some sort of “liability” that has to depend on others but an asset who uplifts the entire family.

A business for a woman in Kashmir means much more than earning; it means changing one’s environment and the mindset around her. In today’s world, we see many young people slipping into shortcuts like online gambling, addictive gaming apps, and social media content that consumes time but gives nothing in return. Many fall into debt chasing quick income or validation through TikTok reels and shallow digital fame. Entrepreneurship becomes the opposite of this chaos: It teaches discipline, patience, responsibility, and real-world problem-solving. It gives a woman direction toward something productive, something which builds up her future rather than destroying her mental health or financial stability. Promoting the “real deal”-people who work, create, and contribute-is the only way to bring society out of this false lifestyle trap.

Earning through honest means also keeps the woman connected with her religious and cultural values. Islam always encourages halal rizq — income earned with dignity and honesty, not by shortcuts and exploitation. When one chooses business, one is choosing effort over easy temptation and growth over waste. At the same time, her business decisions help in understanding what is culturally acceptable and what is better avoided. She learns to operate in a way that respects local ethics, traditions, and the dignity of her family — serving society, not harming it. This is the balance between modern progress and cultural belonging that keeps identities like Kashmir strong while moving forward.

When a woman earns, she contributes to the decisions of the family, and with each contribution, she stands taller with confidence and respect. For growth, it is equally essential for both woman and man to grow with society, not be isolated behind walls. Exposure to real-world challenges builds maturity, understanding, and problem-solving skills that no indoor life may ever provide. The more she interacts with customers, suppliers, and markets, the more her thinking expands. She gets sharper and more aware of how the world works. This can shrink potential where community interaction allows it to bloom.

Jobs can even be stressful for many women, sometimes because of the way they are dealt with, workplace politics, or harassment. She may be underpaid or undervalued, her talent ignored simply because she is a woman. Entrepreneurship flips that position-she becomes her own boss. She designs her working environment the way she wants it, and no one can degrade her value. Instead of one salary supporting herself only, she may create multiple opportunities for others. Her growth becomes a path for others to walk on: workers, artisans, designers, helpers-anybody she hires benefits too.

There is also a strong economic effect of women’s businesses. As local businesses grow, so does the local economy. Money earned inside Kashmir stays inside Kashmir. Instead of importing every product from outside, homegrown brands reduce dependency and build local pride. From bakery products to clothing brands, craft stores, food processing, and beauty brands, to digital services-everything a woman produces boosts Kashmir’s GDP, raises local cash flow, and builds a network of self-reliance. She becomes the quiet pillar of economic strength, strengthening her homeland one sale at a time.

Across the valley, many inspiring women have already started boutiques, gyms, cafes, online stores, food kitchens, travel services, and much more. They do branding, marketing, finance, logistics-things that once looked impossible, part of their daily life. They prove how entrepreneurship requires courage more than capital. It is not about being born rich; it is about refusing to remain dependent.

Family support becomes vital in such cases. When a father believes in his daughter’s dream, when a husband supports his wife’s work, that belief becomes their success. Her business income reduces family pressure, and her decisions start to matter. Socially also, entrepreneurship gives a woman a reason to be celebrated rather than something to be silenced. Her voice becomes strong, her communication powerful. She learns to defend her rights without any sort of fear; after all, through her hard work, she knows her worth. She is a woman who inspires young girls within her locality, teaching them that their talent is not meant to be hidden. To see a woman lead a business is enough to make one more girl believe in herself.

Yes, there are challenges like criticism, financial issues, and a lack of proper guidance. But every woman who breaks one barrier makes the path easier for the next. And today, with social media and online marketplaces, women can reach customers from all over the world while staying firmly rooted in their culture.

In business, the Kashmiri woman is not waiting for permission to grow; she decides. She turns into one whom others would depend on, a leader to uplift her family and her society. She empowers local markets, safeguards cultural values, and builds economic independence. She creates a lifestyle based on effort, not shortcuts, earning and living with dignity, setting the right example for the youth. When one woman leads a business, she earns not only wealth but respect, self-worth, and an identity. She becomes a living proof that empowerment is not about rebellion but responsibility. She uplifts her family, creates employment for others, reduces import dependency, and keeps the wealth circulating within Kashmir. This is the change that is happening right now in our valley, quiet but influential. Every single startup by a Kashmiri woman is a message to the rest of the world: she is not fragile, she is not a liability; she is able, respectable, and unbeatable.

Darakshanhassanbhat@gmail.com