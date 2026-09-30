Women entrepreneurs call on LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 30: A delegation of Women Entrepreneurs from PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Himani Arora, Chair, Regional Fashion Tex Tech Forum, PHDCCI called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today.

The members of the delegation discussed important matters pertaining to the participation of UT of Jammu Kashmir at the upcoming 20th Punjab International Trade Expo ( PITEX )-2026, scheduled to be held from 3rd to 7th December, 2026 in Amritsar.

They also proposed a dedicated “Jammu Kashmir Day” at the Expo, aimed at creating a complete Jammu Kashmir experience, bringing together business, investment, exports, handicrafts, cuisine, tourism and culture.

The proposed “Jammu Kashmir Day” would also feature a J&K Business & Investment Session, Industry and Buyer-Seller Roundtable, Tourism & Investment Presentation, live handicraft and artisan demonstrations, a J&K Food & Cuisine Showcase, cultural performances and a special J&K Cultural Evening.

Meanwhile, a public delegation led by Daleep Singh Parihar, Member of Legislative Assembly from Bhaderwah called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today and put forth various development issues of Bhaderwah constituency.