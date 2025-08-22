Women critically injured in gas leakage blast in Kulgam

Srinagar, Aug 22: A women was critically injured in a cooking gas leakage blast in DK marg area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday morning.

Reports said that a women identified as Wazeera bano resident of Kandi marg of Kulgam suffered burn injuries after cooking gas leakage blast at her residence.

They said that she was rushed to GMC Anantnag for treatment, where from she has been referred to SMHS hospital for specialised treatment, where her condition is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.—(KNC)