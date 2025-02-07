SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 07: The ASSOCHAM J&K Council has officially opened nominations for the 5th Edition of ASSOCHAM J&K Women Achievers Award – 2025, which will be announced on March 8, 2025, in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Launched in 2021, this annual award recognizes and celebrates the outstanding contributions of women from Jammu and Kashmir across six key categories: Manufacturing, Retail, Beauty & Wellness, Startup & Innovation, Education and Media. “We are delighted to announce the ASSOCHAM WOMEN ACHIEVERS – 2025, an event dedicated to celebrating and honoring remarkable women from J&K on International Women’s Day. The nominations are now open, and winners will be selected by an esteemed Jury Panel,” said Manik Batra, Chairman, ASSOCHAM J&K Council.

Highlighting the growing role of women in business and society, Bhupesh Gupta, Co-Chairman, ASSOCHAM J&K Council, added, “Women play a crucial role in our economy, and their contributions have increased manifold. Through these awards, we aim to encourage and recognize their passion and achievements.” He further urged all accomplished women in J&K to participate, saying, “We encourage women achievers from various fields to submit their nominations and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.”

Women achievers interested in applying can Visit the ASSOCHAM office at Narwal or Contact: Amit Khajuria, Assistant Director, ASSOCHAM J&K Council, Phone: 9419238684 Email: amit.khajuria@assocham.com. Applicants can also request a nomination form via email. The deadline for submission is March 5, 2025. All winners, selected by the Jury, will be honored at a special award ceremony on March 8, receiving a trophy and a certificate. Additionally, all participants will be awarded a Certificate of Participation.