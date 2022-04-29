In a shocking incident, a police officer has been caught getting a massage from a woman who had visited the police station to appeal to the officer to get her son released. A video of the police officer getting the massage in Saharsa Bihar has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the officer Shashibhushan Sinha was suspended soon after the video went viral.

Sinha was posted at Darhar OP located under the Nowhatta police station area in Saharsa, Bihar.

In the 3-second viral video, a woman can be seen massaging Shashibhushan Sinha as he sat bare-chested in the police station.

According to reports, the woman had come to the police station to get her son released from jail. Shashibhushan Sinha had then allegedly asked her to massage him. He even assured her that her son will be out of jail soon.

As the woman continued massaging him, Shashibhushan Sinha allegedly dialled a lawyer and asked him to get her son out on bail.

“The woman is needy and poor…How much money should I send? We’ll send it in an envelope. Two women will come [to you] with their Aadhaar cards. I will send them on Monday with the address and mobile number. Pappu Babu, I request you. I have already spent Rs 10,000,” Shashibhushan Sinha told the lawyer over the phone.

Meanwhile, another woman can also be seen sitting on a chair kept in front of Shashibhushan Sinha. While the officer was immediately suspended, a probe was also ordered into the incident.