Jalaun, April 1: Mystery shrouds the alleged suicide of an assistant professor of Dayanand Vedic College hailing from Lucknow, who was found hanging in her room in Jalaun on Thursday.



A senior police official admitted that the alleged suicide needed to be probed and was ‘mysterious’ since there was no apparent motive for the drastic step.



Soumya Baghel, 30, a resident of Lucknow, was posted as an assistant professor in the Psychology Department of Dayanand Vedic Degree College, said the police.



Neighbors saw her body hanging from the ceiling on Thursday afternoon and informed the police.



“She was living in a rented house in Ramnagar. Soumya Baghel was unmarried. In the year 2017, she was appointed as an assistant professor in the psychology department of Dayanand Vedic College,” the police said.



Circle Officer Vijay Anand said that investigation is being done on all aspects so that the reason for the suicide could be ascertained.



Her family members, who did not wish to be named, said that Soumya had never mentioned any problem in her life.



“She never said anything about any trouble in her life. She was a normal woman who seemed satisfied with her life and career. Besides, it is unusual that a psychology expert would end her life and not even leave behind a suicide note,” the family said.



The post mortem will take place on Friday.

