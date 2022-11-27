A 51-year-old Mexican woman who travelled over 5,000 kilometres to see her online partner was allegedly dismembered to have her critical organs harvested in a disturbing incident that was reported from Peru.

The victim’s dismembered body was found floating on the Huacho beach by a local fisherman.

The Independent said that Blanca Arellano had informed her family that she would be travelling to Lima, where she was considering having her first in-person meeting with the internet romance partner she had been seeing for the previous few months.

Jamás creí estar en esta situación, hoy pido apoyo y difusión para localizar a una de las personas más amadas e importantes de mi vida. Mi tía Blanca Olivia Arellano Gutiérrez desapareció el día Lunes 07 de Noviembre en Peru, ella de origen Mexicano, tememos por su vida+ pic.twitter.com/4aHRuv0zAW — Karla Arellano (@itskararellano) November 12, 2022

She planned to see her 37-year-old partner in the coastal city of Huacho, her family was informed.

“I never thought I would be in this situation, and today I ask for support and dissemination to locate one of the most loved and important people in my life,” the post reads.

The local police started investigation only to find out that the woman had been killed.