Woman Dies After Stepson’s Petrol Attack in Udhampur

Udhampur: A 42-year-old woman, who was allegedly attacked with petrol by her stepson in the Housing Colony area of Udhampur on Wednesday evening, succumbed to her injuries, while the accused has been arrested.

An official said the deceased, identified as Sushma Devi, was allegedly attacked after her stepson sprinkled petrol on her.

She was initially shifted to a hospital in Udhampur before being referred to GMC Jammu for specialised treatment, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Sources said the woman’s condition had been critical following the incident.

Following the investigation, police has arrested the stepson, an official said.

Police have taken strong cognizance of the incident and initiated an further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack. (JKNS)