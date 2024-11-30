Woman Dead, Two Missing After Car Plunges Into Chenab River in Doda

A woman died and two others are missing after a car plunged into the Chenab river near Shiva Bridge in Doda district on Saturday morning, officials said.

An official told that the accident occurred when an Alto car, traveling from Chariya village to Jammu, veered off the highway and fell into the Chenab River near Kandhote-Shiva Bridge in Doda.

He said that soon after a rescue operation was launched and body of a woman was recovered from the river. “Two other passengers, who were onboard the car, are still missing and are feared dead,” he said.

He said that search and rescue operation is underway to trace the missing persons—(KNO)