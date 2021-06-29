With 37,566 Covid cases, India sees another drop

India on Tuesday reported 37, 566 new coronavirus disease infections, while 907 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health and family welfare ministry.

The new additions to the country’s Covid-19 tally are lower than that reported on Monday when 46,148 new infections were recorded in the previous 24 hours.

The number of fatalities fell in 24 hours since 979 died due to Covid-19 on Monday, according to the health ministry’s dashboard at 8 am.

The Covid-19 tally of the country now stands at 30,316,897 and the death toll has reached 397,637, the update by the ministry showed.

The number of recoveries reported in the last 24 hours amounted to 56,994. On Monday, the number of patients who recovered from the disease was 58,578. The recovery rate of the country is at 96.80 per cent.

The active caseload of the country declined to 552659 after Tuesday’s inputs. Active cases in India account for 1.89 per cent of the total cases.

The health ministry also claimed on Monday the country’s testing capacity has been further ramped up. Till date, more than 600 million tests have been done to detect the viral disease in the country, as of Monday, according to data.