With 1.52 lakh new Covid cases, India sees lowest daily rise in 50 days

New Delhi: India reported the lowest daily new coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1,52,734 cases, taking the tally to 2,80,47,534 on Monday, while the active caseload declined to 20,26,092, the Health Ministry said.

The toll climbed to 3,29,100 with 3,128 more fatalities, according to the ministry data.

The daily test positivity rate was recorded at 9.07 per cent, less than 10 per cent for the seventh consecutive day. Weekly positivity rate has declined to 9.04 per cent, the ministry said.

As many as 16,83,135 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the total tests to 34,48,66,883, it said.

The active cases have reduced to 20,26,092, comprising 7.22 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has improved to 91.60 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,56,92,342, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.17 per cent, the ministry added.