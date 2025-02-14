JAMMU, FEBRUARY 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today directed the security forces to completely wipe out terrorism from the Jammu division.

“We should not even have a remnant of terrorism in the Jammu region. Take effective steps to wipe out terrorism and ensure the complete dismantling of the infrastructure and local support of terrorism,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He was chairing a high-level meeting and reviewed the security scenario in the Jammu division.

The meeting was attended by DGP J&K Nalin Prabhat; ADGP Armed, Anand Jain; ADGP Hqrs, MK Sinha; ADGP CID, Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari; IGP Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti; IGP Crime, Dr Sunil Gupta; IGP Security, Sujit Kumar; IGP Railways, Vivek Gupta; IG Traffic, M. Suleman Choudhary; Range DIGs, SSPs, and other senior officers of various wings of J&K Police.

At the outset, the DGP J&K and IGP Jammu briefed the chair on the future action plan and the proposed measures to tackle the security challenges to ensure a safe and secure environment for the common citizen.

The IGP Railways gave a detailed presentation on the security architecture of railways and the roadmap put in place to strengthen the security of stations and tracks.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the J&K Police officials to take the strongest possible action against those providing logistical and financial support to terrorism.

“Make sure that acts of individuals or groups trying to create fear in the society are termed as terrorist action, and they should be punished as per the law,” the Lieutenant Governor directed the police officials.

The Lieutenant Governor also discussed the roadmap for technology-driven policing, area domination plan, inter-agency coordination, action against narco-terrorism, capacity building of police force, and innovative strategies to improve cyber patrolling and monitoring capabilities.

He stressed credible intelligence gathering, sharing of real-time operational intelligence, and anti-terror operations based on precise inputs.

“Every perpetrator and supporter of terrorism must pay the price. We need to equip ourselves with credible intelligence and act more effectively to neutralize the terrorists and ensure the security of citizens. We must be prepared for conventional as well as non-conventional threats,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor directed stronger measures to protect our borders.

“We must strengthen border security against asymmetric threats due to porous borders with riverine and difficult mountain ranges, and all the security agencies must work together to provide necessary backup support,” the Lieutenant Governor observed.

The Lieutenant Governor also called for strengthening the legal framework to deal with terror propagandists and strengthening the police establishment at the local level for modern and efficient policing.