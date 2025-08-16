Wipe out every single terrorist: LG

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today called for wiping out every single terrorist from our Jammu and Kashmir.

“While armed forces, CAPF, and J&K Police are working with commitment to crush terrorism, the patriotic fervor and society’s collective effort will make Jammu Kashmir terror-free,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the LG hoisted and saluted the National Flag at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar. He conveyed his heartiest greetings and good wishes to all.

The Lieutenant Governor paid tributes to the freedom fighters and brave hearts of the Police, Army, and CAPFs. He also paid homage to the citizens who lost their lives due to the tragic cloudburst in Chashoti, Kishtwar.

“On this Independence Day, let us take a pledge that no individual or village is left out of this historic journey of peace and progress. As we watch tricolour flying high, let us look ahead with pride, confidence, and hope towards a better and brighter future for UT of Jammu Kashmir,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said: “I join every citizen in paying homage to our freedom fighters, whose undying love for the Motherland secured us our freedom. I pay tribute to civilian martyrs, who were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22.

I also thank our armed forces, our brave soldiers, security, intelligence agencies, Jammu Kashmir Police, and every personnel involved in ‘Operation Sindoor’ & ‘Operation Mahadev’ for their bravery and commitment to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

My heart also goes out to the families affected by the cloudburst in Chashoti, Kishtwar. I am devastated by this natural calamity and express my condolences to the bereaved families. Relief Operations are underway on a war footing.

We must wipe out every single terrorist from our sacred Motherland. While armed forces, CAPF, and J&K Police are working with commitment to crush terrorism, the patriotic fervor and society’s collective effort will make Jammu and Kashmir terror-free.

We must work with one single aim, with one single purpose, to make Jammu and Kashmir strong and self-reliant in every sector. We must dedicate ourselves to attaining the goal of equality and prosperity for all.

Let us rededicate ourselves to building a better life for our farmers, youth, and women. Let us work towards building a prosperous rural economy and empowering the working classes for societal transformation.

On this Independence Day, let us take a pledge that no individual or village is left out of this historic journey of peace and progress. As we watch tricolour flying high, let us look ahead with pride, confidence, and hope towards a better and brighter future for UT of Jammu Kashmir.”