Srinagar: The winter vacations for schools have been extended, and all institutions will now reopen on March 7, Education Minister Sakina Itoo confirmed while talking to her on phone.

The decision follows a period of heavy snowfall and unfavorable weather, prompting concerns for the safety and well-being of students.

“Given the prevailing weather conditions, we have decided to extend the winter vacations,” Minister Itoo stated. “The safety of our students is our top priority, and this decision has been made with that in mind.”