Srinagar, Dec 23 : The government on Thursday announced winter vacations for all Government Degree Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir from December 27.

According to an order issued by Principal Secretary to the Government Higher Education Department, Rohit Kansal said that it is hereby ordered that all Government Degree Colleges of the Union Territory of J&K shall observe winter vacations from December 27, 2021.

All Government Degree Colleges of Kashmir division and all Government Degree Colleges of Jammu division falling under winter zone shall observe winter vacations from Dec 27, 2021 to February 14, 2022, it said.

It added that All Government Degree Colleges of Jammu division falling under summer zone shall observe winter vacations from December 27, 2021 to January 05, 2022—(KNO)