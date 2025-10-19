Winter tourism

Leaving the horrific Pahalgam terror attack behind, the Jammu and Kashmir government has geared up to welcome tourists this winter. Proper arrangements have been made at all prominent destinations to host the guests. Leading the chorus is Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Anshul Garg. The administration is leaving no stone unturned to woo the tourists back to the valley this winter. For the last five months, the tourism industry has taken a huge hit. Before the Pahalgam attack, Kashmir was bursting at the seams with tourists. More than 5,25 lakh tourists visited the valley in the first three months of 2025. This includes 5,14,845 domestic and 10,427 foreign tourists, giving a major push to the local economy and bringing smiles to people who depend on tourism for their livelihood. Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar hosted 8.55 lakh visitors from March 26 to April 24 this year. A record 2.35 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir in 2024. Domestic tourist numbers shot up tenfold, from 25.19 lakh in 2020 to 2.35 crore in 2024. Foreign tourist arrivals also surged, jumping from just 5,317 in 2020 to 65,452 in 2024. Everything came crashing down on April 22 when terrorists killed innocent civilians in Baisaran. Post-Pahalgam attack, the government and tour operators started the `Safe Kashmir’ campaign to lure tourists back. It invoked a partial success. Pahalgam was fully sold out in July. Amaranth pilgrims, too, generated hope for tourism revival. Yet, it could not reach to pre-April 22 level. Tourists number did not meet the expectations. Hotels remained vacant despite giving huge discounts. A room in the Srinagar hotel, which normally costs Rs 8000, was sold at Rs 2000. Yet not many tourists came to Kashmir. The same was the case in other tourist destinations. Cab drivers and other tourism stakeholders witnessed huge losses. Some cab drivers even did odd jobs to support their families. Come November, the government is hoping to host tourists again. Early snowfall has given a ray of hope. Saffron bloom, the autumn hues, red Chinar leaves, et al are some of the attractions that attract the honeymooners. White Christmas and New Year events are the icing on the cake. Skiing and winter sports activities also lure adventurers to Kashmir in winter. All of this depends on the success of the promotional activities. The government needs to go full throttle to woo the tourists if the industry has to be saved. Just a poster campaign will not work. Tourism honchos need to reach out to the people. Coordinating with stakeholders in other states is a prerequisite for tourism revival. Instilling confidence is a must because the Pahalgam attack has inflicted a deep wound on the psyche of people. The government needs to think out of the box. Practical steps are needed to make tourists feel `home away from home’ in Kashmir.