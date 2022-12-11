SRINAGAR, DECEMBER 11: Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez today said that winter tourism will be more vibrant and attractive this year as the UT Administration has planned a series of activities in this regard across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Tourism Secretary made this comments while speaking at a function to mark the International Mountain Day organized by the Tourism Department here today.

Addressing the participants including mountaineers, adventurists and school children, Sarmad Hafeez said that mountains are an important asset of Nature as these sustain life. He called upon all the stakeholders to promote sustainable tourism so that the ecological balance is maintained and limited strain is put on natural resources.

Highlighting the activities of the Department, the Secretary said that the department is endeavouring to promote mountain treks along undiscovered locations across the Jammu and Kashmir so that the adventurists can have the experience of lifetime along those routes. He called upon all the stakeholders and associations to join hands with the department so that adventure tourism like mountain biking, hiking, paragliding, among others is promoted here.

While speaking on the ongoing winter tourism, Sarmad Hafeez said that the Kashmir valley is witnessing an encouraging footfall of tourists this winter and the Administration has planned a series of activities to make winter tourism more vibrant and attractive this year. He added that apart from destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg, the department is also planning to keep other locations like Doodhpathri, Tosmaidan, Yusmarg and others open this winter so that tourists have more choices.

On the occasion, the Secretary also distributed prizes and mementos among the winners of different adventurous events like mountaineering, hill climbing, mountain biking and others.

Earlier, Director Tourism, Kashmir, Fazlul Haseeb gave a resume of the activities being undertaken by the Department to further improve the tourist footfall. He said the infrastructure for snow activities is being laid at various destinations so that tourists can enjoy winter activities.

Senior officers of the Tourism department, representatives of Tour and Travel Associations, representatives of mountain biking association, school children and a large number of adventurists were present on the occasion.