Winter session Begins in Lok Sabha; Govt lists 13 Bills

Srinagar : The Winter Session of Parliament began in the Lok Sabha on Monday with the government placing 13 Bills on its legislative agenda, including several that have not been reviewed by any Standing Committee.

Officials said the Business Advisory Committee has already allocated time for major Bills and scheduled discussions.

Key proposals lined up for the session include the Atomic Energy Bill, 2025, the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, amendments to National Highways and Corporate Laws, and the Securities Markets Code Bill, 2025.

Two Bills pending from the previous session are also expected to be taken up. However, the Opposition has demanded that Parliament hold a detailed discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out across 12 states and Union Territories.

They have also sought debates on national security in the wake of the Delhi terror attack, the worsening air pollution in the capital, and the implementation of new labour codes.

Opposition leaders warned that if these issues are not included in the Winter Session agenda, it could affect the smooth functioning of the House.