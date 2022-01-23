JAMMU: J&K’s alpine skier, Arif Mohammed Khan who has qualified for Winter Olympics in Beijing called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan, here today.

Skier Arif Khan who hails from a small village of Goiwara in Hajibal, Tangmarg in Kashmir valley has achieved the unique distinction of being India’s sole representative at the Beijing Winter Olympics. He is also the first athlete from the country to win direct quota spots in two different Winter Olympics events.

The Lt Governor congratulated Arif for achieving a rare feat and extended his best wishes to the Winter Olympics qualifier.

Winter Olympics-bound Arif Khan calls on LG 3

“Entire nation is inspired by Arif’s dedication and sportsmanship. I urge everyone to support him. Wish him good luck and pray for his victory. Let’s bring home the gold,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor commended the Winter Olympics qualifier for setting an incredible example for youth and budding sportspersons of the UT.

The Youth of J&K are immensely talented and certainly deserve more opportunities and exposure to display their talents. We are committed to extending all possible support to the local sportspersons who strive hard to make J&K and the nation proud. The J&K Government is taking ground-breaking initiatives for creating world-class infrastructure, implementing new policies to make J&K the Power House of sports, the Lt Governor said.

Arif Khan has represented the country four times in the World Championships in skiing and had earlier participated in both the editions of Khelo India Winter Games held in Gulmarg.

The skier was accompanied by his mentor Zulfiqar Ahmed khan.