Srinagar: Incessant rains drenched most parts of Jammu and Kashmir even as light to moderate snowfall was reported at several places including Shopian, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Gurez in Bandipora, Zojila, Drass, Zanskar and other higher middle reaches in J&K and Ladakh, officials said on Saturday.

The weather system has led to the closure of several key roads including the Jammu-Srinagar highway and Mughal road besides Bandipora-Gurez and Machil road.

A meteorological department official said that there was moderate rainfall over plains and light to moderate snow was observed over middle and upper reaches during the last 12 hours up to 0830 hours today. It was raining and snowing at most places when this report was filed.

Regarding rainfall and snow recorded up to 0830 hours, he said the highest rain was observed over Qazigund (58 mm), Kukernag (50mm) and Banihal (48mm).

Srinagar, he said, recorded 31.6mm, Kupwara 9.6mm, Pahalgam 43.2mm, Gulmarg 23.8mm, Jammu 12.8mm, Batote 23.2mm, Katra 33.8mm Bhaderwah 8.1mm and Kathua 0.0mm.

He said moderate snow was also observed over Gulmarg (6.4cm), Pahalgam (5.6cm), Shopian, Zojila, Drass, Zanskar, Gurez (up to 15 inches) and other higher middle reaches.

“Currently it is raining over plains of Kashmir and Jammu and snowing over middle and upper reaches,” the official said, “This system will likely to persist during next 8-10 hours and gradual decrease thereafter.”

He said there would be a significant improvement in the weather from October 24 afternoon and weather is expected to be dry till November 2.

As per the forecast, there will be widespread moderate rain in the plains and snow over higher and middle reaches on Oct 23. On October 24, light to moderate rain is expected at many places.

Due to the weather system, the MeT has already warned that there could be disruption to both air and highway traffic besides drop in the day temperature.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar highway and the Mughal Road has been closed for traffic, sources said.

Officials said that there were landslides at Cafeteria Morh, near Ramban, leading to the closure of the strategic Jammu-Srinagar thoroughfare.

Due to snowfall at Pir Ki Gali and bad weather conditions, Mughal road was also closed for vehicles movement, DTI Mughal Road Mohammad Qasim said.

Also, Machil road has been closed as a precautionary measure following nearly 6 inches of snowfall there, they said. Bandipora-Gurez also continues to be closed following 15 inches of snowfall near Razdan top. There are reports of 4-6 inches of snow at Dawar, Ismarg and

Tulail, they said.

Meanwhile, most parts of Kashmir recorded a considerable drop in temperature.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6°C against 7.6°C on the previous night, the official said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 4.4°C against the previous night’s 5.8°C, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 0.3°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and a normal of 0.5°C, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 3.2°C against 6.6°C on the previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town of the north Kashmir recorded a low 4.8°C against 5.4°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world-famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.5°C against the previous night’s 3.8°C, the official said. (With inputs from GNS)