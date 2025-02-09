DODA, FEBRUARY 08: The much-awaited Winter Festival was organized today here at Lal Draman (Doda) filling the sprawling meadows with fun and festivity.

The festival witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large gathering of around 2500 people including tourists, locals, officials, and media personnel.

Organized by the District Administration & Department of Tourism J&K, in collaboration with Tejas Ek Pahal Foundation (NGO) and the Indian Army, the mega fair was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar in presence of District Development Council (DDC) Chairman Dhananter Singh; DDC Vice Chairperson, Sangeeta Bhagat; DIG Police Doda/Kishtwar/Ramban Range, Shridhar Patil and Deputy Commissioner, with the plantation of saplings, symbolizing a commitment to environmental conservation.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, emphasized the government’s vision of transforming the region into a major tourist destination by exploring new locations. He highlighted that the Chenab Valley, with its blend of winter and summer attractions, religious sites, and adventure tourism spots, holds immense potential to boost the local economy.

“The Winter Festival at Lal Draman is a key initiative in unlocking Doda’s tourism prospects. Such events not only attract visitors but also contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the region,” he stated.

On the occasion a flag rally was also taken out, followed by an inspection of departmental and food stalls by the Divisional Commissioner and other guests, showcasing local products and traditional cuisine.

Adding a patriotic fervor to the event, the National Anthem was played, instilling a sense of unity and pride among attendees.

The festival was marked by vibrant cultural performances, adventure sports, trekking, and other scenic activities, offering a glimpse of the region’s rich heritage and tourism potential.