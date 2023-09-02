Kristofer, a 36-year-old expatriate from the United Kingdom residing in the UAE, has clinched victory in a Mahzooz lucky draw for an astonishing 13th time. Known as a prominent figure in the local professional football scene, Kristofer has now added another Dh1 million to his winnings.

Despite this incredible streak of luck, Kristofer has chosen to keep his newfound millionaire status a secret from his family for the time being, as he grapples with the sudden windfall. “Every week, I participate in Mahzooz draws because, as they say, you can’t win if you’re not in it,” Kristofer revealed, according to a report by Khaleej Times.

Having called Dubai home for the past eight years, Kristofer’s fame reached new heights this week when his raffle ID was selected in the Mahzooz draw, resulting in an astounding prize of Dh1,000,000 ($272,251).

This isn’t Kristofer’s maiden triumph with Mahzooz, as he has previously struck luck an impressive 12 times in the past, as reported by Gulfnews.

Furthermore, Kristofer’s story is not the only tale of success to unfold recently. Seng-Boon, a dedicated and long-standing participant, once again secured his place in Mahzooz’s winners’ circle. After experiencing a significant victory in 2021 with a second prize of Dh1,000,000, he rejoined the ranks of fortunate winners, this time sharing AED 200,000 with 19 other lucky participants.