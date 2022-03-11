Facing backlash, Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar has apologized for his celebrity status comment,

Bhuban said there is no shame and he would go back to selling peanuts if the need arises.

Apologizing for his comment, Bhuban said he has received love and affection from people and he should not have let them down.

Bhuban received a lot of backlash for his ‘no more selling peanuts’ statement. His statement also became a topic of discussion on social media. What created a stir was his comment that he was a celebrity now and that there is no need to sell peanuts anymore.

“I have now realized that I shouldn’t have said it. People have made me a celebrity and if the situation arises I will again sell peanuts. I feel lucky to receive such love from you all. I am a simple man and have always lived my life like that. These things like stardom, media attention, and glamour won’t be there forever. I can assure you as a person I haven’t changed,” he was quoted by media.

Bhuban, a resident of Kuraljuri village of West Bengal’s Birbhum district became an overnight sensation when a YouTube channel named ‘Ektara’ captured a video of him singing the Kacha Badam song.

Bhuban Badyakar has been an internet sensation for quite some time now. His song Kacha Badam went crazy viral with people grooving to the hook step of the song globally. Bhuban is again in news, as he is back with a new track.

Bhuban sustained injuries in an accident a few days back. He was trying to learn to drive when he rammed his car into a wall. The new song of Bhuban chronicles his journey, how he brought a second-hand car and unfortunately hit a wall while learning to drive. He also gave a sense in his song of how God saved him from a major accident. The new song is titled Amar Notun Gari (my new car).

Talking about the accident and his new song, Badyakar told a news channel, “I bought a second-hand car. And I tried to drive it. It had an accident with a wall and was injured. Now I am absolutely fine. So I thought of creating a new song on my new car”.