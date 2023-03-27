Aadhaar-PAN Link Last Date Extension Latest News: There are some rumours doing the rounds that the last date for PAN-Aadhaar linking has been extended by another year. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the extension of the last date for PAN-Aadhaar linking, which is 31st March 2023.

As per information available on the Income Tax e-filing website as of today, PAN cardholders are required to complete the Aadhaar linking process by March 31 by paying a fee of Rs 1000. The official link of PAN-Aadhaar linking is: https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar)

PAN-Aadhaar linking is not required for NRIs, individuals who are not citizens of India, senior citizens aged above 80 years and residents of Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu Kashmir.

On March 18, the Income Tax department tweeted, “As per IT Act,1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar before 31.3.23. From 1.4.23, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative.”