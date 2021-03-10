Will not tolerate stone pelting: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar Wednesday said stone pelting will not be tolerated at any cost stating that 39 youth who indulged in creating law and order issue in Srinagar have been arrested of which 15 will be slapped with PSA.

“Let me clarify that we will not allow stone pelting at any cost. We have arrested 39 stone pelters who indulged in stone pelting in Srinagar recently. Fifteen of them will be booked under PSA,” he said replying to a query during press conference at PCR Srinagar.

To a query about Lawapora, Srinagar encounter in which three ‘militants were killed’, he said that “Police have evidence, both technical and human and the same will be produced before the court soon.”

Pertinently, families of the trio killed in Lawapora had contested police claims by claiming that their sons “were innocent and not militants.”—(KNO)