Will Not Contest RS Elections as NC Offered Risky Seat: J&K Congress

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Congress on Sunday decided not to contest the fourth Rajya Sabha seat proposed by the National Conference, calling it a “risky” option for the party.

Addressing reporters, Karra said, “A detailed discussion was held about the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The unanimous view was that our central leadership had sought a safer seat, either number 1 or 2. The NC offered seat number 4, which is comparatively less secure. Under these circumstances, it was unanimously decided that we would not field a candidate for this seat and leave it to our alliance partners to decide.”

He added that the party has formally conveyed its position to NC leaders. “We sent a letter to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah explaining our stance. He advised us to forward it to Farooq Abdullah, which we have done. So far, we have not received any response,” Karra said.

Karra further noted that Congress members voiced concerns over governance lapses, developmental issues, and the lack of a coordination committee among alliance partners. (KNC)