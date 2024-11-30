Will neutralize terror ecosystem, wipe out terrorists: LG

REASI, NOVEMBER 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today vowed to neutralize the terror ecosystem and wipe out terrorists from Jammu Kashmir.

He was speaking at ‘Ati Vishnu Mahayagya’ at Pouni, Reasi to pay homage to the martyrs. He expressed gratitude to Pujya Sant Bal Yogeshwar Maharaj, for organising ‘Ati Vishnu Mahayagya’ for the last many years to recall with pride the great sacrifice of Jawans.

“The nation will forever remain indebted to brave soldiers, who have sacrificed their lives for the cause of unity, integrity, peace, and progress. We have worked with sincerity and honesty to build a progressive and modern J&K of their dreams,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Lieutenant Governor called upon every section of the society to discharge their responsibilities and join the fight against terrorism to secure our future. “Terror ecosystem will be completely neutralized and terrorists will be wiped out from Jammu Kashmir,” he said.

He also spoke on J&K’s exceptional journey towards growth and prosperity, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, in the last 50 months.

“We had envisioned a prosperous J&K UT and in the last 4 years, we have taken many steps to speed up infrastructure development, build an environment more conducive to industries, and increase investment in various other sectors of the economy,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the people-centric policies, progressive reforms across the sectors, and dedicated focus of the government on the empowerment of youth, women, farmers, and marginalized sections have paved the way for the rapid and inclusive development of Jammu Kashmir.

He also urged the farmers and other stakeholders associated with agriculture & allied sectors to avail the benefits under the Holistic Agriculture Development Program.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor along with Sant Shri Bal Yogeshwar Das Ji Maharaj also unveiled the idol of Bhagwan Narayan.

Kuldeep Raj Dubey, Member of Legislative Assembly; Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi; senior officials of civil & police administration, army veterans; families of the martyrs and prominent citizens from all walks of life were present.