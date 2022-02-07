Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said Covid third wave has started to show a downward trend and if the situation improves further in the next 15 days, the government will take a call on the re-opening of schools and colleges in the UT.

“I congratulate and hail the efforts put forth by the doctors and paramedics in fighting the Covid third wave. The wave seems to have settled down now. If things improve further within the next 15 days, we will surely deliberate on re-opening of schools and colleges in J&K,” the LG told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar.

He also said that the government has already received around Rs 1400 to Rs 1500 crore investment in Jammu and Kashmir and are ready to provide land worth Rs 70,000 crore for further investments.

Sinha said, on March 1 the government would organize a groundbreaking investment ceremony that would be up to the tune of Rs 20,000 to 25,000 crore.

Sinha said that the stretch of Jhelum bank in the Lal chowk would be developed for recreational activities that would depict the rich culture of Kashmir.

On the withdrawal of the government posts before October 2019, Sinha said that the process of recruitment has changed and all the posts would be re-advertised as per the new rules and laws. (KNO)