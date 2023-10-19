Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for the loss of civilian lives in the bombing at a Gaza hospital. In the context of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, PM Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

The Prime Minister also shared his deep concern about the terrorism, violence, and the worsening security situation in the region. He reiterated India’s consistent stance on the Israel-Palestine issue.

This conflict has intensified following a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, leading to Israel’s declaration of war on Hamas and a series of retaliatory airstrikes aimed at Hamas operatives and bases in the Gaza Strip.