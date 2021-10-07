‘Will comply with international standards’: J&K govt kicks off process to set up Commission for Protection of Child Rights

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has kicked off the process to set up the first-of-its-kind Commission for Protection of Child Rights in the union territory.

The Centre has already set up the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCRs) in all the states and union territories except Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The social welfare department has decided to frame the rules under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act 2005 for the overall care and protection of kids.

A document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveal that Social Welfare Department has sought suggestion and feedback from public, philanthropists, stakeholders, NGOs, and individuals working for child rights.

An official said that the Commission will be established before the end of the current year.“Child rights protection is an important issue. We are now working to frame the rules. Later five names will be forwarded to the government, who can be nominated as members of the Commission,” he said.

Officials said the commission will study Union Territory policies that impact children and ensure that they comply with international child rights standards. “It will present to the Union Territory Government, National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights and other Union Territory Commissions annually and such other intervals, as the Commission may deem fit, reports upon the working of those safeguards,” the official document said.

The commission will undertake formal investigation only when concern is expressed either by children or by a concerned person on their behalf.

The commission will promote the incorporation of child rights into the school curriculum, teacher training, and training of personnel dealing with children. “It will refer cases and issues of national and inter-Union Territory importance to the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights as and when required,” the document said.

The commission, as per the act, shall have the powers of a civil court and is required to submit an annual report to the state government as well.