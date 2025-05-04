Will bring Pahalgam perpetrators to book: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated his commitment to bring the perpetrators and backers of the Pahalgam terror attack to book.

He said that firm and decisive action would be taken to end terrorism.

Addressing a joint press conference with Angola President João Lourenço, PM Modi said terrorism is the biggest threat to mankind and both India and Angola are committed to taking decisive action against this menace.

“We are committed to taking firm and decisive action against terrorists and those who support them.”

PM Modi thanked Angola for its support in India’s fight against cross-border terrorism. “Two countries are united in their opposition to terrorism, which is the biggest enemy of humanity,” he added.

The Prime Minister announced a $200-million line of credit for Angola to support its defense force modernization.

Pertinently, during President Lourenco’s visit, several memorandums of understanding were signed between India and Angola, covering areas such as traditional medicine, agriculture, and cultural cooperation.

PM Modi said India would also share its expertise in digital public infrastructure, space technology, and capacity building with Angola.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, particularly the global fight against terrorism.

“India and Angola are partners in progress. We are pillars of the Global South,” said PM Modi, emphasizing that both countries are working together toward shared goals.

He also noted that their cooperation is a reflection of the growing importance of South-South partnerships in global dialogues.

In their meeting, the leaders touched on various sectors, including trade, investment, energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and defense.

PM Modi assured Angola of India’s continued support in infrastructure development and capacity building.

He acknowledged Angola’s role in maintaining peace and stability in Africa and reiterated India’s support for strengthening multilateral institutions.