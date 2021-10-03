Wildlife Week 2021: J&K Wildlife Dept organises trekking event

On the eve of Wildlife Week 2021, Department of Wildlife Protection, J&K, organized a trekking event under the theme “In Nature’s lap, let us Trek” on a designated trekking route from Dara to Hayen, Srinagar on Sunday morning.

Around 40 participants from Kashmir across various backgrounds like scholars from NIT Srinagar, SKUAST Kashmir, NGOs, volunteers and tourism related organizations actively participated in the event, said a spokesperson of the department.

The trekking event was continuation of events managed in view of observance of National wildlife Week from October 2 to 8, the spokesperson said.

Department of Wildlife Protection kickstarted the Wildlife Week with a mega inaugural function held at SKICC on Saturday that was Chaired by J&K LG Manoj Sinha and on the occasion Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary J&K was also present, besides Commissioner Secretary Forests, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests J&K, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Chief Wildlife Warden J&K.

Various events shall be organized all across the UT of J&K by Department of Wildlife Protection in a week long observance of National Wildlife Week. Aim of the Department is to create inclusive awareness about environment and wildlife, besides highlighting conservation idea with co-existence.

Suresh Kumar Gupta IFS Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K was the Chief Guest on the event and flagged of the trekkers. Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Kumar Gupta said that department is actively working on the larger participation of people in understanding nature and environmental issues and trekking events can be an invaluable tool in this endeavour. He further said that department wants to bring people closer to Environment, Forests and Wildlife, so that interdependence and co-existence can be understood and appreciated.

He further said that department will continue to organize more such events, wherein department will allow people to come face to face to the deeper beauty and priceless resources of nature. He further the fact that best way to understand the grand creation is to by being part of it. He thanked the Lt. Governor UT of J&K Manoj Sinha under whose leadership department has been re-energised to take such innovative initiatives and continue to involve people at various levels.

Trekking event started at 7.00 AM in the morning from Dara on a trek approximately 5 Kms long. Participants enthusiastically completed the trekking and expressed the desire to be the part of such initiatives often in future. Tanveer Gulzar on behalf of participants thanked and congratulated the Department of Wildlife Protection. Rashid Yahya Naqash, Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir, Altaf Hussain Wildlife Warden Central Division along with staff also attended the event.