Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Desk·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

Wildlife officials rescue two leopard cubs in Budgam

cubs

Three days after a five-year-old girl was mauled to death in Budgam, the villagers of Punch-Gund Beerwah on Monday captured two leopard cubs and later handed them over to wildlife officials.

Officials said the officials from the Wildlife department reached the village soon after receiving information from locals about the presence of leopard cubs in the area.

 

An official said that the cubs will be shifted to rehabilitation centre Dachigam and both are healthy.

Earlier on June 3, a four-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard at Housing Colony Ompora area of Budgam.


svg%3E
Next
Div Com Kashmir receives nine new Oxygen plants
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor