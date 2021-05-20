Wife of former KU VC dies of Covid-19

Srinagar: Former vice-chancellor of Kashmir University Riyaz Punjabi’s wife Dr Tarannum Riyaz Thursday died of Covid-19 in a Delhi hospital.

Her husband Prof Riyaz Punjab had also died of Covid in April in a Delhi hospital. Top officials at KU said that Dr Tarannum was tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted in a hospital at New Delhi where she lost the battle with the virus.

The official said that Dr Tarannum had a severe Covid-19 infection and was put on ventilator for past couple of days. “Today she lost the battle and passed away in the hospital,” the official said.

Dr Tarannum has perused her masters degree in Urdu and doctorate in Education from the KU.

Earlier in the first week of April, her husband and former VC of KU Riyaz Punjabi died of Covid-19 in Delhi—(KNO)