Why You Should Make Mumbai Your Dream City

Mumbai is the capital of the Indian state of Maharashtra. It is the most populated city in India and seventh most popular in the world. Mumbai is an island city that combines several islands, including The island of Bombay, Colaba, Old woman’s island, Mahim, Mazagoan, Parel, Worli, Salsette, and Trombay. During colonial times, “Bombay” was the old name for Mumbai, but the name was changed in 1995 by the political party Shiv Sena to link the city to Maratha Heritage. The city is a cultural center because it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, including Elephanta Caves, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Victorian and Deco buildings. It is also a work center that provides employment opportunities to a large population, including immigrants.

Climate and Seasons

Mumbai is a coastal city in the west of the Arabian Sea. It lies in a tropical region, which ensures that temperatures do not fluctuate much during the year. The city experiences three seasons in a year. Winter occurs between October to February, summer from March to May, and the monsoon from June to September. The best time to visit Mumbai is during Winter. The weather is moderate, which makes it easy to explore the city. Temperatures range from 15 0c to 20 0c but in extreme months, not below 10 degrees. In summer, temperatures range from 28 0c to 40 0c. The sun is usually very hot during this season and does not favor outdoor activities. However, the offers are best during this time of year. You can easily book your bom to dxb flights during summer to enjoy good discounts or at any other season of the year.

The monsoon season is an excellent time for photography. However, it rains heavily, and the rain can screw up your trip.

Transport

Moving around the city is easy. A commuter rail comprising metro and monorails, public taxis, buses, auto-rickshaws, ferries, and air transport make the city easily accessible.

Language

The inhabitants of Mumbai are the Mumbaikar. The language used in Mumbai is Marathi.

Food

The cuisines comprise delicious vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. In the city, Bhelpuri and Vada par are the most popular dishes. Other meals include local delicacies such as masala bhaat, moong dal, batata bhaji, among others. Seafood, chaats, and sweets are also typical in Mumbai.

Tourists attraction Sites

Mumbai is full of fancy tourist attractions, which offers tourists a wide selection choice. Some of the famous tourist attractions in India include Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Bandra Worli sea-link, Taj Mahal palace, Kanheri Caves, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya Museum, Global Vipassana Pagoda, Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Mani Bhavan Gandhi Museum, Mahalakshmi Temple, Thieves Market among others.

Shopping

The city has great shopping places. It offers expensive European goodies right down to the cheapest local supplies. Markets, malls, and souvenir shops cater to all shoppers needs. Every guest who is looking for a great shopping experience should visit Zaveri Jewelry Bazaar, Colaba Causeway Market, Crawford Market, Mangaldas Market, Linking Road, Hill Road, Chor Bazaar, Fashion Street, Hindmata Cloth Market, and Lokhandwala Market.

Culture

The people of Mumbai observe and celebrate their culture. Festivals include religious and non-religious festivals. Maha Shivram is a religious festival, while Pride Parade and Independence Day are non-religious. There are also cinemas, theaters, cultural centers, museums, art galleries, and sports to preserve their culture in the city. Dance and music shows are dominant in the city. Other reserved norms that every visitor should get to know are: