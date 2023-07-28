As Kashmirs obsession with social media continues, far away in Europe a telecom company has released a video which will shock every parent who uploads their child’s pictures on the web.

In an effort to raise awareness about the potential risks of sharing personal information and images on social media, Deutsche Telekom, a leading telecommunications company, has unveiled a thought-provoking advertisement featuring an AI-generated deepfake of a child. The ad, titled ‘A Message from Ella,’ serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of the ever-changing digital landscape and the implications of freely sharing intimate moments online.

The ad portrays a heartwarming scene where a child’s innocent image is captured and shared by her parents on social media, celebrating moments like holidays, weddings, and the child’s birth. However, as the video progresses, it takes a surprising turn when the same child’s deepfake, convincingly generated using advanced artificial intelligence, is shown speaking and moving like a real person but as an older version of herself.

The moment comes when the parents unsuspectingly encounter the deepfake version of their daughter on the big screen at a cinema. The shock on their faces highlights the potential consequences of unrestricted sharing and the creation of lifelike deepfakes without consent.

Deepfakes, AI-generated content that convincingly replaces a person’s likeness in videos or images, have become a growing concern in the digital age. With the rapid advancements in technology, deepfake tools are becoming more accessible and easier to create, raising significant ethical and privacy issues.

This ad serves as a poignant reminder that once images and information are shared on social media platforms, they become vulnerable to misuse and exploitation by unknown entities. Whether it is for financial gain, identity theft, or disinformation campaigns, the misuse of personal data can have severe repercussions for individuals and their families.

Deutsche Telekom’s campaign aims to encourage responsible digital practices and advocate for greater awareness about the risks associated with oversharing on social media. It emphasizes the need for users to exercise caution and employ privacy settings to protect their personal information and images from falling into the wrong hands.

The powerful advertisement from Deutsche Telekom serves as a wake-up call for users to be mindful of the information they share online, ensuring a safer and more secure digital future for all.