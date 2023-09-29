ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Arista Mehta seems to have been so fascinated by Kashmir that she still talks and cherishes her memories of the Kashmir trip.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Arista Mehta talks about her love for travel and her favourite destinations.

She described her Kashmir trip as one of the most memorable trips.

“It was when I last traveled to Kashmir. I was there for two months, I spent Christmas and New Year. I was shooting for something really special. It is my memorable travel till now,” Arista said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arista won a lot of appreciation for her portrayal in the Disney+ Hotstar series The Night Manager. She has appeared in a prominent role in the popular TV show Baalveer Returns. Arista loves to travel and explores newer destinations very keenly. She loves the different cuisines made available in the places she goes to.