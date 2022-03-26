The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is launching the women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

BCCI has proposed six teams for women’s IPL. The decision was taken at a Governing Council (GC) meeting of the Indian Premier League.

It was decided that all efforts will be made to start a six-team annual Twenty20 tournament for the women’s cricketers with first preference being given to existing IPL franchises.

The GC has felt that there is a huge potential for the women’s IPL. The board has been encouraged by the sponsorship for the Women’s T20 Challenge in 2020.

According to Cricbuzz, the Governing Council members, who met in person for the first time in almost two years, have decided that the existing franchises of the IPL will be asked if they can have the women’s team as well. After that option is exhausted, the BCCI will invite outside parties to own the franchises.

Earlier, Cricket West Indies (CWI) decided to start a three-team Women league this year alongside the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also announced to launch the Women’s league.

“Running the event alongside the men’s IPL may not be possible. We may have to explore a window first. Besides, the details of the proposed event will be worked out,” a GC member told Crickbuzz.