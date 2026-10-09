Why safe educational institutions should be the ultimate goal

Darakshan Hassan Bhat

The recent incidents of alleged molestation, misbehaviour and harassment involving female students, including the recently reported case at the Central University of Kashmir (CUK), along with reports from Bandipora, Sopore and Amar Singh College, raise important questions about the safety, dignity and confidence of female students in educational institutions.

Every allegation involving the dignity and safety of a student must be taken seriously and investigated through a fair, transparent and time-bound process. At the same time, guilt must be established through due process, and anyone found responsible under the law must face appropriate action.

The relationship between a teacher and a student is among the most noble and respected relationships in society. A teacher is not merely an educator; teachers contribute to shaping the character, confidence, and future of young ones. When allegations of harassment or misconduct emerge, they affect not only the individuals directly involved but also the wider trust that parents and society place in teachers and educational institutions.

The reported incidents can also have wider social consequences. In Sopore and Amar Singh College, protests and demonstrations following such allegations have continued for extended periods, creating disruption in public life and causing inconvenience to common citizens. While peaceful protest is a legitimate expression of concern, prolonged unrest around educational institutions can affect students, teachers, parents, businesses and the wider community.

For parents, such incidents can create anxiety about the safety and dignity of their daughters. For female students, they can create fear, insecurity and hesitation in approaching teachers or participating freely in educational activities. For society, repeated allegations of this nature can contribute to a serious trust deficit between students, teachers, parents and educational institutions.

It is equally important to recognise that teachers are an important pillar of society. If public trust in the teaching profession continues to decline because of repeated incidents of alleged misconduct, the consequences will extend beyond individual institutions. Losing trust in teachers ultimately means weakening an important institution of society. Therefore, protecting the dignity of the teaching profession and ensuring accountability for misconduct must go together.

The government and educational authorities have an important responsibility in this regard. Whenever such allegations arise, there must be a clearly defined institutional mechanism through which students can safely report complaints, receive necessary support, and obtain information about the progress of their cases. Every educational institution should have effective grievance-redressal mechanisms, particularly for complaints concerning sexual harassment and the safety of female students.

The authorities should also consider examining the reported incidents across institutions to identify any systemic gaps and recommend measures to prevent their recurrence. Such a process should assess whether existing mechanisms are functioning effectively, whether students are aware of where and how to report complaints, and whether institutions are responding to complaints within the prescribed legal framework.

There are legal and institutional provisions dealing with sexual harassment and misconduct, and their effective implementation is essential. The dignity and safety of female students must be protected, while the rights of the accused must also be respected through due process. This balanced approach is necessary for maintaining justice, fairness, and institutional credibility.

Parents also have a role in creating an environment where students feel safe to speak about inappropriate behaviour. Teachers have a responsibility to maintain professional boundaries and uphold the dignity of their students. Educational institutions must ensure effective internal mechanisms and prompt responses. Above all, the government and concerned authorities must ensure that these mechanisms function effectively and that those found guilty face appropriate legal consequences.

Teachers deserve respect, but respect becomes meaningful when accompanied by responsibility. Students have responsibilities towards their teachers, while teachers have an important responsibility towards their students. When this mutual trust is protected, education becomes fruitful. When that trust is damaged, the entire educational culture suffers.

The government, parents, teachers, students and educational institutions all have a role to play. However, the authorities must ensure that complaints are investigated fairly, that due process is followed, and that appropriate action is taken where guilt is established. Only through fair investigation, transparency, accountability, and effective institutional mechanisms can public confidence be rebuilt and the dignity of the teacher-student relationship be protected.

(The author can be reached at darakshanhassanbhat@gmail.com)