The clash between Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and India batter Virat Kohli is not going to die down anytime soon.

Lucknow Super Giants player Naveen-ul-Haq posted an Instagram story which left Virat Kohli fans furious.

Moments before the match, Naveen took to Instagram to share a story with the screenshot of the MI-RCB game on TV where the hosts required eight runs going into the 17th over. It was captioned: “Round 2 with these. One of the best mangoes I’ve ever had thanks @dhaval_parab bhai.” No matter the reason behind posting that, given the recent context during the showdown between him and Kohli, fans were left thinking what it could be.

Naveen Ul Haq again 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/o84nSHMAYl — time square 🇮🇳 (@time__square) May 9, 2023

“Naveen Ul Haq posts another Instagram story just as Mumbai Indians were about to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore. Why is he taking another dig at Virat Kohli? Another Kesrick Williams’ story?

I cannot wait for the playoffs if these teams reach or the Asia Cup 🔥 #IPL2023,” wrote a netizen.

Another Twitter user said: “Naveen ul Haq ain’t stopping. I love this IPL season already so much.”