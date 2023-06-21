Mike Tyson’s own daughter expressed anger towards him after he failed to acknowledge Serena Williams as the greatest women’s tennis player of all time. Instead, the renowned boxer praised Naomi Osaka, a Japanese tennis star, as the world’s best player.

As a devoted tennis enthusiast, Tyson’s daughter Milan, who has been involved in the sport since the age of three, looks up to Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion. Therefore, it’s understandable that she did not appreciate her father endorsing a different player as the top-ranked athlete.

Tyson made this statement on his Hotboxin YouTube Channel while accompanied by American rapper Cordae. However, it’s worth noting that Tyson’s choice to designate Osaka as the number one player may have been influenced by the fact that she is in a committed relationship with Cordae and is currently expecting their first child.

During the Hotboxin podcast, Tyson indicated that he had reconsidered his preference for Milan’s idol, Serena Williams, and disclosed his daughter’s anger by saying, “I can’t believe my daughter is upset with me for being with the most beautiful and best player in the world.”