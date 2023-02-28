Four hundred and seventeen tech firms globally have laid off over 1.2 lakh employees in the last two month.

The access denied to their work for no reason given has left them numb. Like other techies, this year too was perhaps the worst year for Harsh Vijayvargiya.

He was laid off by Google India recently. He took to LinkedIn and wrote, “Saturday Morning I skipped a heartbeat when I got a pop-up email notification on my phone stating email was from Google Operations Center. I have been affected by a layoff – workforce reduction at Google Operations Center. One of the most valuable esteemed companies. I was a proud #Googler and will always be…I had a very first question why me though I was star performer for month still why me? And I see there was no answer at all!”

Sharing how the layoff has affected him, he wrote, “My salary is half for two months! My financial plans are completely ruined! This took place on Saturday and it took me two days to get the strength to jot this down and now I have to fight back for survival.”

He said, ”If my connections could react to this it would help me reach out any better opportunity. May all the people fighting the battle of layoff find a way to fight the inner battle and also survival battle.”

In comparison, 1,046 tech companies — from Big Tech to startups — laid off more than 1,61 lakh employees in 2022, as per the data by layoffs tracking site Layoffs.fyi.

In January alone, close to 1 lakh tech employees lost jobs globally, dominated by companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and others.

In total, nearly 3 lakh tech employees have now lost jobs in 2022 and till February this year.