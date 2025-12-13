Why Kashmir needs a cultural renaissance

Darakshan Hassan Bhat

In a world that seems to move very fast in the grip of modernization, many of the facets of culture are quietly fading away. The concept of cultural rebirth in Kashmir is not about going back; instead, it is to take forward what still matters, keep preserved what defines us, and respectfully remember those things that served their time. Today, Kashmir stands at a juncture where revival is required, but that revival needs to be smart and practical, with a view toward the future.

Language is the core of cultural identity. Kashmiri (Koshur) has carried our stories, songs, humour, wisdom, and emotions for generations. But many young Kashmiris feel hesitant to speak it publicly. Speaking English or Urdu is often seen as a sign of sophistication, while Kashmiri is wrongly viewed as something rural or inferior. This psychological shift is dangerous, for when a community distances itself from its mother tongue, a part of history and emotional connect is lost.

We must break this false narrative. A language is not valuable because of status; a language is valuable because people speak with pride. Speaking in Kashmiri should not be an act of apology; speaking in Kashmiri should be an act of belonging. If schools, media, homes, and public personalities start treating Kashmiri as a language of confidence, children will naturally learn to love it. Instead of forcing it as a boring subject, it should be brought alive through stories, theatre, music, local poetry, and digital content. Children learn what they enjoy, and they enjoy what they see others celebrating.

Understanding culture also means coming to terms with the fact that everything from the past may not fit into the present. Take the example of the kangri. It was once essential during harsh winters, when houses were poorly insulated, and electricity was scarce. But today, we have central heating, electric blankets, efficiently insulated homes, and safer ways of keeping ourselves warm. The kangri, though dear to the Kashmiri identity emotionally, cannot be a rival to modern solutions on questions of safety and convenience. Instead of compelling it back into everyday life, we should celebrate it differently: as a cultural souvenir, a beautifully crafted handicraft, a symbol displayed in homes, featured in festivals or museums, and redesigned creatively for outdoor activities or tourism. It must be preserved for heritage, not necessarily for daily use.

The pheran, on the other hand, was the most successful transformation into a modern lifestyle. What had been purely a winter necessity in the old days has transformed into a statement of fashion — from contemporary cuts and new materials to designer patterns and bridal styles to global runway presence. Adaptation, in this case, has made tradition stronger. The pheran survived because it remained useful, adapted, and reinvented itself.

The same approach is needed for our traditional arts. Kashmir has always been world-famous for its pashmina, Sozni embroidery, papier-mâché, walnut wood carving, Namda, and copperware. These crafts are not just products; they are stories created by generations of skilled hands. Sadly, industrial competition and the lack of market support have hit artisans hard. Many young people refuse to learn their ancestral craft because they don’t see a secure livelihood in it.

We need to link all these arts to contemporary demand if we want to revive them. If any craft is useless today, it will be no more than a museum piece. Papier-mâché can turn into trendy jewellery, laptop sleeves, or wall art. Wood carving can turn into modern minimalist interiors. Sozni embroidery can be appealing on jackets, sneakers, caps, and other high-end fashion items. And Namda can turn into yoga mats or an acoustic panel. The world loves authenticity — and Kashmir needs to brand its art not as retro but as premium and contemporary. And thereby, marketing and e-commerce and design collaboration, and tourism experience can enable artisans to earn with dignity. Culture survives best when culture earns a livelihood.

Traditional practices also contain environment-friendly and community-friendly wisdom. Foods like haakh, nadru, and dried vegetables are perfect for our climate and nutrition. But we cannot expect people to rebuild old mud-wood houses just for tradition’s sake. Instead, we can use the intelligence behind those designs — natural insulation, earthquake-resistant structures, wooden interiors — in modern construction. This is cultural evolution, not cultural abandonment.

The young generation is the real thread between the past and future. They communicate through the internet, music, and global media. If they use these platforms to express Kashmiri culture – through podcasts, rap, short films, comedy, storytelling, and fashion – culture becomes cool and modern. Heritage should be “cool” for the young, not old and heavy. When a young Kashmiri uses his language confidently or showcases local craft, he changes the mindset of the society. A cultural renaissance in Kashmir is all about creating the future with confidence, drawing strength from our roots. It means talking with pride in Kashmiri even as we learn English to conquer the world. Supporting artisans so that their skill becomes a profession and not merely a memory. Celebrating the customs that benefit us at present and keeping others respectfully at rest for no longer serving their purpose, without shame, yet not forgetting their meaning. The identity of Kashmir should neither be frozen in time nor dissolve in modernization. The balance is simple: preserve what defines us, adapt what improves our lives, and remember with honour what once served us well. A kangri on a museum shelf still tells a story. Another is told by a pheran on the fashion runway. A Kashmiri poem recited by a child keeps language alive. And a reinvented craft exported worldwide ensures culture thrives. The Renaissance happens when we stop being embarrassed about who we are. Culture is not about rejecting the modern world; it is about entering the modern world as ourselves. When Kashmir finds this strength, its heritage will not merely survive but shine.

