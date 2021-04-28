Why Kashmir may not run out of oxygen like Delhi, Maharashtra

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is well-placed to deal with the oxygen crisis despite a sharp spike in the Covid positive cases.

Official figures reveal that J&K is consuming approximately 25,000 Cubic meters, with hospitals having an oxygen generation capacity of 24,500 Cubic meters. Additionally, the Industry has the capacity to generate 30,000 cubic meters.

“Further, hospitals will be adding 7,000 cubic meters each in Jammu and Kashmir. As of date, we are consuming 25,000 cubic meters. We have a production capacity of 55,000 cubic meters. Also, 14,000 cubic meters will be added in the next five days. Besides, we also have a substantial number of filled-up cylinders,” an official said.

Mohammad Altaf Ahanger, Oxygen Supplier, North End Enterprises Srinagar said initially they were delivering supplies to industrial purposes.

“With the ongoing situation, the demand for oxygen has gone up to 70-80 cylinders from 20-25 cylinders on an average per day. Now, many hospitals are coming forward for the supplies,” Ahanger said.

He maintained that the plant can run up to 24 hours a day and deliver up to 250 bulk cylinders at the maximum on average.

“However, at present, we only run it up to 12 hours according to the current requirement. Therefore, there is no crisis as such,” he said.

Similarly, there are other plants like this that are working towards augmenting the oxygen supply in the UT.

A senior official at SKIMS told The Kashmir Monitor that even as demand for oxygen has surged with increasing hospital admissions, the situation is well within control.

“Initially, we were only dependent on the oxygen generation plant in the hospital, but now we are procuring oxygen supplies from outside. Additionally, a new plant coming up at the hospital, which will minimize the demand to a significant extent,” the official said.

Nodal Officer GMC, Srinagar Dr Salim Khan said the augmentation with regard to oxygen has doubled up in the hospitals under GMC Srinagar since last year.

“Every hospital has adequate oxygen generation capacity. Also, we have installed new plants beside the existing ones. Having said that, we also have an adequate number of surplus bulk oxygen cylinders to manage the influx of patients,” Dr. Khan said.