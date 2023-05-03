Actor Rashmika Mandanna has sought an apology from her fans for ‘going missing’ for a while.

“Guys sorry I went missing for a while.. that’s Cz we were mostly shooting in no-network areas.. but guyzzzz our first schedule wrap of #rainbow..Thank you #rainbow team for your hard workkkkk.. you guys are awesome!….” her post read.

Besides, the Pushpa actor shared a bunch of photos with her co-stars and team in the post which has been widely loved by her fans.

The post has so far garnered 2.2 million likes and around 5000 comments.

A fan even went on proposing to the actress on her post and wrote, “Rashmika mam I have a govt job, pls marry me.. Love you mam,” while another wrote, “We need a movie with Vijay Deverconda plzz.”

“Looks like the view from fragrant nature Munnar hotel,” a third user commented while the fourth one wrote, “IPL match bhi sath sath chl rha hai tv pe.”