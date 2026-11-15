Why is a traffic cop trending in Kashmir?

SRINAGAR: What Kiran Bedi was for Delhi, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Mehboob-ul-Haq was for Srinagar.

Kiran Bedi was nicknamed ‘Crane Bedi’ for launching a massive traffic enforcement drive in Delhi in the early eighties. Likewise, Mehboob was known for tough action against traffic violators across Srinagar.

Probably, it is the first time that a DySP-rank officer is trending for all the right reasons. Memes, appreciation posts, and videos of Mehboob have flooded social media.

Mehboob was transferred to Kulgam after a four-year tenure in Traffic Police, Srinagar. A no-nonsense officer, Mehboob embodied a strict version of law in Kashmir. Traffic violators would think a hundred times before any misadventure.

“I am highly thankful to the people of Srinagar for showering me with love and affection. Without their support, I could not have achieved whatever little I did while being posted in Srinagar. It is a great honor to be remembered for good work,” Mehboob told The Kashmir Monitor.

Donning spick and span uniform with black glasses, Mehboob was always seen patrolling on roads, interacting with people and counseling the violators. “I believed in counseling. Most of the time, I used to counsel violators, be it a motorcyclist or a car driver. I used to make them understand the law and lurking dangers,” he said.

Such was his personality that helmetless two-wheeler riders would think twice before entering Lal Chowk. “Once I had counseled a two-wheeler rider for a violation. Such was the impact that he sent me a message saying that he takes public transport to Lal Chowk as he did not want to be caught again,” he said.

There have been many firsts associated with Mehboob. It was his first posting in the traffic wing in his long career. “I had never been posted to traffic before. It is all thanks to SSP Muzaffar sahib who reposed faith in me. I discharged my duties in the traffic department for four years at a stretch,” he said.

Social media users have posted memes and videos with different messages. Some have posted videos of a bike zipping through again. Some have posted memes with funny Kashmiri songs. “Kulgam, are you ready?” said one user. “Bro, he is not posted in traffic,” said another.

An Instagram user posted a video with a funny Kashmiri song. “Aaru Maaru taru tich. Magar fuk chaaer manzimar karuma khesh khesh…” read the funny lines of the song.

Another user said: “Kulgam waloo program to vad gaiyooo.”

For Mehboob, he is moving on with a bag full of good memories. “I have no doubt that my successor will do better work. As far as I am concerned, I have served people to the best of my capabilities,” he said.