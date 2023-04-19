Arjun Tendulkar has finally made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Mumbai Indians. However, Arjun, who happens to be the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is being trolled for his bowling speed.

Arjun is a medium pacer and he kept his speeds around 127-128 KPH and didn’t bowl anything exceeding 129 KPH as he mostly looked for swing movement.

It was at the end of the first over when IPL graphics revealed that Arjun’s speed on the final delivery of that over was 107.2 kmph. And Twitter showed no mercy to Arjun as the youngster was brutally trolled.

“Afridi’s fastest ball was 134 kmph,” commented a netizen while another user wrote on Twitter: “Arjun Tendulkar reminds me of Stuart Binny 🤔”

“If Peak Chris Gayle had played against this Arjun Tendulkar, he would have hit 6 sixes against him

Sorry to say, but ye kya speed h bhai😂🙏,” tweeted another netizen.

Despite what his bowling speed read, Arjun shut all the talk on social media with a stunning last over where he dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar while successfully defending 20 runs in the final over to help Mumbai beat SRH by 14 runs in Hyderabad.