Moroccan football sensation Achraf Hakimi captured the world’s attention last week with his winning penalty that knocked Spain out of the World Cup.

Now, Hakimi has got a nickname – ‘Morocco’s David Beckham’.

Former England footballer David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham of ‘Spice Girls’ fame had always caught the attention of the media because of their glamorous life.

Hakimi is now being called ‘Morocco’s David Beckham’ because of his wife Hiba Abouk, who happens to be a Spanish actress.

Achraf and Hiba Abouk had made quite an impression as they walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

The glamorous couple had appeared on the front of Vogue Arabia in October.

Achraf’s cleaner mum and street fruit seller dad emigrated from Morocco to Madrid — where Achraf was born.

“We come from a low-income family that struggled to make ends meet. Today, I fight for them every day. They gave up their lives for me. They took many things away from my brothers in order for me to succeed,” Achraf had stated in 2020.