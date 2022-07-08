DUBAI: King Abdullah II’s daughter Princess Iman got engaged to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, her mother Queen Rania said.

Princess Iman is the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan. Thermiotis is a managing partner at a New York-based Venture Capital fund. He was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994, but is of Greek descent, according to Hello magazine.

“Congratulations my dearest Iman; your smile has always been a gift of love that I’ve cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!” Queen Rania shared on social media.

“The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022, in the presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, as well as Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, in addition to members of Mr. Thermiotis’ family,” the official statement said.