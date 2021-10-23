Congress has found a new weapon to sully former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Punjab deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa has flagged Singh’s relation with Pakistani woman Aroosa Alam. Randhawa said the government should look into Alam’s ISI connection.

Aroosa Alam is a Pakistani journalist who has been seen with Captain Amarinder Singh frequently. They reportedly met for the first time in 2000 when Amarinder Singh went to Pakistan.

Singh on Friday slammed the personal attack by the Punjab government against him. He said instead of maintaining law and order amid the festive season, the Punjab government is now focusing on a “baseless” investigation into his friend Aroosa Alam’s link with the ISI.

Amarinder Singh’s media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted the statement of the former chief minister in which Amarinder Singh clarified that Aroosa Alam had been coming to India for 16 years with due clearance from the government of India.

“You were a minister in my cabinet. Never heard you complain about Aroosa Alam. And she had been coming for 16 years with due GOI clearance. Or are you alleging that both NDA and Congress-led UPA governments in this period connived with Pak ISI?” he asked in the statement.

Singh asked whether the new government has anything else other than resorting to personal attacks. “One month after taking over this is all you have to show to the people. What happened to your tall promises on Bargari & drugs cases? Punjab is still waiting for your promised action,” he said.